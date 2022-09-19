 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies motorcyclist fatally struck in Mojave

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a motorcyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Mojave.

California City resident Luciano Torres III, 40, died at 5:55 a.m. Saturday on Highway 14, south of Highway 58, in Mojave. He died at the scene.

