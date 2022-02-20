Coroner identifies man who took hostage, was shot by deputies

The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 9 in Bakersfield.
Deven Karl Moore, 25, of Bakersfield died at 1:24 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 5100 block of Pierce Road, the coroner's office reported Sunday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office previously reported that he was shot after taking a person hostage.
Deputies received several calls around 1:10 p.m. that day reporting a man was breaking car windows and committing assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Pierce and State roads, a KCSO spokeswoman said at the time of the incident.
Deputies found the suspect, who tried to take an uninvolved person hostage, KCSO reported. That's when the armed suspect was shot and killed.