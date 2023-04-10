Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Lamont

A man who died Friday in a Lamont homicide was identified as Miguel Montalvo Ramirez by the Kern County coroner’s office.
The 32-year-old Lamont man died at 10:28 p.m. in the 7900 block of Wharton Avenue after suffering a gunshot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A man who died Friday in a Lamont homicide was identified as Miguel Montalvo Ramirez by the Kern County coroner’s office.
The 32-year-old Lamont man died at 10:28 p.m. in the 7900 block of Wharton Avenue after suffering a gunshot.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 312,538
Deaths: 2,646
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 308,358
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.88
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/6/23