 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Lamont

Slide Public Safety

A man who died Friday in a Lamont homicide was identified as Miguel Montalvo Ramirez by the Kern County coroner’s office.

The 32-year-old Lamont man died at 10:28 p.m. in the 7900 block of Wharton Avenue after suffering a gunshot.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases