The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man who was shot and killed July 19 in the 1900 block of Brown Street.
Daniel Wayne Marler, 40, of Bakersfield, was taken to Kern Medical's emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased, the coroner's office reported.
