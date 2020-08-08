The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday in central Bakersfield.
Paul Ray Shawn Dean, 47, of Bakersfield died at 10:48 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and M streets, a coroner's report said.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the shooting.
