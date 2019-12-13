The man killed in a shooting Thursday morning at Motel 6 on Brundage Lane has been identified as Daniel Arturo Gil, 30, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Gil was one of three men shot at the motel just before 7 a.m., according to police. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died an hour later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.