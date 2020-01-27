Clark Barnhart, 67, of Bakersfield, has been identified as a man found Aug. 14 on the south bank of the Kern River at the Calloway weir, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Barnhart is the victim of a homicide, the coroner determined.
He was struck with an unknown object and died of blunt force head trauma, a coroner's new release said.
No further information was provided.
