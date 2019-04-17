The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified an infant that died Friday at the 2000 block of Oregon Street.
The Coroner said in a report that Shyanna Grace Stewart, 6 months, passed away at 10:42 a.m. after being taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital from her residence.
In previous reports, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Oregon Street at around 10:06 a.m. after receiving a report of a baby not breathing.
The deputies found Shyanna unresponsive, according to the report, applying first aid before taking the baby to the hospital.
Both the cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner said.
