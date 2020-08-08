The coroner's office has identified a 1-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool.
Abigail Charlene Sullivan was found in a pool Aug. 6 in the 10000 block of Rosedale Highway. She was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital, where she died, a coroner's report said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.