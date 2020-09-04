The Kern County coroner’s office identified the person who was killed in an incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 22.
The coroner said Shavonna Wilson, 31, was shot and killed at 2:23 a.m. on the 8300 block of East Brundage Lane.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
