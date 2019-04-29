The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died Friday at Mettler Frontage Road in Mettler.
Shannon Nicole West, 27, of Bakersfield, was the passenger of a vehicle that struck another at Mettler Frontage Road’s intersection with Copus Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mettler is approximately 25 miles south of Bakersfield. The collision occurred at 10:28 p.m.
West died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
