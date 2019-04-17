The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died Tuesday at the 200 block of Meyer Street in Arvin.
Roland Van Johnson, 26, was shot at approximately 10:52 p.m., according to the coroner’s report, passing away at 11:06 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
