The Kern County coroner's office has identified the three people who died when their vehicle left the road, hit a concrete drain and caught fire on Dec. 8.
The incident happened at 1:05 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at the Herring Road overcrossing, the coroner's office reported.
Driver Daylin Mannery, 20, of Mesa, Ariz., and passengers Daniel Marquez, 19, of Wildomar, Calif., and Nicole Mechelle Price, 21 of Lancaster, Calif., all died at the scene, the coroner's office reported.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.