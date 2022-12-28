Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield

The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday.
Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 9:07 pm
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday.
Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Police have reported an “estranged boyfriend” of the woman forced his way into a house with a gun and was confronted by another man also carrying a firearm. Malena was the one who broke into the house, Bakersfield Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday.
Marlow was a local mixed-martial-arts fighter who competed under the moniker “The American Psycho.” He was remembered as “one of the most promising” prospects in MMA and was a “very proud family man,” by Iridium Sports Agency, an organization managing professional wrestlers and MMA fighters.
“We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and team at this time,” a statement from Iridium added.
Pair added officers are continuing their investigation into the incident to understand the situation’s entirety and to ensure no additional criminal acts occurred.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22