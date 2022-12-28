 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield

9700 block of Snowdon Avenue-1

This home in the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue is where the Bakersfield Police Department says two men shot and killed each other early on Christmas Eve in a dispute related to a woman living at the address.

 John Cox / The Californian

The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday.

Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.

Coronavirus Cases