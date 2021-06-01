Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Bakersfield

Two killed in what police describe as an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Bakersfield have been identified by the Kern County coroner's office.
Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department found the bodies of two adults in the 4600 block of Parkwood Court at about 4:40 a.m. Monday, along with a firearm, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release.
The Kern County coroner's office reported the names of the two deceased on Tuesday: Maria Rosario Rodriguez, 51, of Bakersfield and Rafael Rodriguez, 51, of Bakersfield.
Both died of gunshot wounds at the scene, according to a release from the Kern County Sheriff's office.