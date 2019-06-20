The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 9-month-old baby who drowned in a bathtub in Delano on Tuesday.
Dasheem Rashod Dozer was pronounced deceased at 10:26 p.m. at the Delano Regional Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
He was initially found unresponsive in the bathtub at a home at the 300 block of Garces Highway, the report said.
The Kern County Coroner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause and manner of death to be a drowning accident.
