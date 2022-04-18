Coroner ID’s woman killed in traffic collision

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was killed Saturday in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision.
Martinez De Garcia, 70, of Bakersfield, died at 9:15 p.m. at Kern Medical, after she was struck by a vehicle on South H Street, south of Isil Avenue in Bakersfield.
De Garcia was hit around 7:59 p.m. while trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the BPD. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.