The coroner has identified two of three people who were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night on Highway 65.
Jacob Logan Donald Johnson, 27, of Bakersfield, and Luis Fidel Mena Raya, 28, of Terra Bella both died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 65, just north of James Road.
Johnson and Raya were both named as drivers of their vehicles. The CHP reported Thursday that a passenger had also died.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating; anyone with information is asked to call 396-6600.