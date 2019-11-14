The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says former McFarland City Manager John Wooner, who went missing in May, died from an accidental drowning.
Wooner’s 2012 Dodge Durango was recovered from the Kern River in July, along with a body that was later identified as Wooner.
The Kern County Coroner said an autopsy revealed blunt injuries led to the drowning. The coroner listed the location of the death at eastbound Highway 178 at mile marker 16.81.
Both the time of the incident that led to Wooner’s death and the time of death were listed as unknown in the coroner’s report.
The Bakersfield Police Department completed a missing-person’s investigation over the summer. During its investigation, the department uncovered allegations of sexual misconduct, and an effort by a McFarland City Councilman to prompt agencies to investigate.
Financial strains at the city of McFarland also were prevalent around the time of Wooner's death, according to the BPD investigation. BPD said in its report Wooner appeared to have been seeking employment elsewhere when he died.
He was last seen at a relative’s gravesite at Hillcrest Cemetery in May.
