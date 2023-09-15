A Delano man died at Kern Medical on Sept. 13, weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Baker Street in Bakersfield.
Isaac Meza Tadeo, 58, was hit at 12:08 a.m. Aug. 27, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Delano man died at Kern Medical on Sept. 13, weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Baker Street in Bakersfield.
Isaac Meza Tadeo, 58, was hit at 12:08 a.m. Aug. 27, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.