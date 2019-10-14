The death of a woman found deceased in a Costco parking lot in northwest Bakersfield after she was apparently attacked by dogs has been ruled an accident by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Crystal Lynn Pearigen, 36, was found suffering from obvious trauma to her body and was pronounced dead in the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway June 16. A motorist found Pearigen when he stopped at Costco to get gas, the Kern County Coroner's Office autopsy report states.
Investigators saw blood and handprints on a light pole near Pearigen's body, and it appeared as if she jumped on the pole and was dragged to the ground, the report said. Pearigen also had several cuts and scratches on her body, the report said.
The dogs involved in the incident were euthanized after being surrendered by their owner to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
"There is no lingering public health problem such as the risk of further attacks to other individuals by this set of dogs," the report states.
A toxicology report showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in Pearigen's system at the time of her death, though the coroner noted no other conditions played a role in her death.
It is still unclear what caused the dogs to attack Pearigen. There was no security footage that focused on the area where she was found, BPD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.