Coroner confirms remains of Micah Holsonbake found near Kern River

The Kern County Coroner's Office has confirmed that recently discovered human remains belong to Micah Holsonbake, one of the Bakersfield 3 who went missing in 2018.
Human remains were discovered at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 1 near the Kern River, east of Pyles Boys Camp overflow parking lot, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, they were identified as belonging to Holsonbake, who authorities say died on Aug. 19, 2018.
Holsonbake's severed arm was previously found in a bag floating in the Kern River, and he was presumed dead.