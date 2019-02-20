The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the man who was found in the backyard of a south Bakersfield backyard died of a drug overdose.
Intoxication from a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine was the cause of death of Joseph Lara, a 21 year old Bakersfield man who authorities discovered buried in the backyard of 6209 Hathaway Ave on Jan. 23, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the death on suspicion of multiple charges including conspiracy and destruction of evidence.
One of the men, Dennis Marroquin, the brother of one of the owners of the residence Lara was found in, reportedly told police that Lara died of an overdose and he and another person buried the body, according to court documents.
Kailee Morrison, 22, and David Williams, 30 were the other two men arrested by police on suspicion of their involvement in the death.
Marroquin has pleaded not guilty, and was held in jail on a $500,000 bail.
