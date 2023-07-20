A phone call from the Kern County coroner's office to parents about their child's death can leave an indelible impression.
But it's even worse for a Bakersfield father, who learned his daughter died from a news story in The Californian and that the Kern County coroner's office wrongfully released her body to a person unauthorized to collect her and didn't tell the dad or his family, according to a claim listed in the Kern County Board of Supervisors' agenda to be discussed Tuesday and released publicly Thursday.
"The Kern County coroner ... had a duty to investigate to determine next-of-kin of the decedent," the claim says. "The Kern County coroner failed to investigate and determine the legitimacy of ... (the person who retrieved her body)."
County Counsel Margo Raison did not respond to a request for comment Thursday about the allegations outlined in the claim.
Victoria Anne Marie Hampton was tracking her reportedly stolen car on March 19 when she was shot in the head, according to The Californian's previous reporting. Four people were arrested in the death of the 61-year-old woman, who died at Kern Medical after she was shot in the 5600 block of Ginger Avenue. She died April 1, the coroner reported.
The Kern County coroner's office released Hampton's body to Teresa Cline, who identified herself as Hampton's sister, and had her body cremated, documents attached to the claim said. Hampton's only biological sister lives in Texas, according to the documents. When questioned by a private investigator, Cline admitted she wasn't Hampton's sister, but they were "like sisters," the documents stated.
Hampton's father, Richard Escudero, read about his daughter's death from an article in The Bakersfield Californian and then "telephoned (Hampton's sister) in a hysterical state informing her that he learned of Victoria Ann Marie Hampton's death in the newspaper," the documents added.
Both the mother and father were upset they weren't told of Hampton's death by proper officials and don't know Cline, the documents added.
A private investigator interviewed Cline, who said Hampton didn't have family after her husband passed away, the documents stated. Cline's husband said in the reports both of them had power of attorney and a will.
The investigator noticed a black Dodge Hellcat at Hampton's residence appeared to be the same one at Cline's home, the documents stated.
Alleged negligence by the Kern County coroner's office led Hampton's parents to suffer significant emotional distress. The coroner's breach of duty also led to Hampton's assets getting seized by unknown people, the claim added.
Attorney Eugene Lorenz, who filed the claim on behalf of Hampton's parents, seeks $500,000.
