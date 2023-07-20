KernCountyCoroner.jpg

The Kern County Coroner's office.

A phone call from the Kern County coroner's office to parents about their child's death can leave an indelible impression. 

But it's even worse for a Bakersfield father, who learned his daughter died from a news story in The Californian and that the Kern County coroner's office wrongfully released her body to a person unauthorized to collect her and didn't tell the dad or his family, according to a claim listed in the Kern County Board of Supervisors' agenda to be discussed Tuesday and released publicly Thursday.

