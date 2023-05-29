The Kern County Coroner's office on Monday released the name of a man who died when he veered off a road and struck a tree.
Scott Eric Walters, 50, of Tehachapi died at 6:11 a.m. Feb. 21 on northbound Highway 99 north of Herring Road in Bakersfield.
The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.