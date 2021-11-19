You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner: 17-year-old identified who died after hitting brick wall

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the driver who crashed into a brick wall and died.

Bakersfield resident Kai K. Aki, 17, died Tuesday at Kern Medical. The crash happened at Ming Avenue and Calle Salida on Tuesday. 

