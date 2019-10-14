A woman was found dead inside her home after a structure fire, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Darcus Ann Greco, 65, of Bakersfield was found in her home on Saturday in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue.
The cause and manner of Greco's death will be released after an autopsy by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
