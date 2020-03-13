outbreak-coronavirus-world-1024x506px.jpg

The Kern County Public Health Department in its daily update Friday morning said there are no local cases of coronavirus and 10 people locally are being monitored for the virus.

Statewide, 247 people have coronavirus and five people have died from it, the California Department of Public Health reported on its website Friday afternoon.

Other news and updates: 

Schools:

Kern County public schools will remain open at this time

Garces Memorial High School, other Catholic school will close campus for the next two weeks

CSUB officially suspends athletic activities

Local schools suspend field trips, other events over coronavirus concerns

KHSD spring high school sports suspended until at least April 14

BC remains open, first wave of online classes begins due to coronavirus concerns

Community events:

NOR announces cancellations, new measures in response to coronavirus pandemic

Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce postpones some events, evaluating others in response to coronavirus

Guitar Masters concert postponed

Genealogy Room temporarily closing at Beale Memorial Library; Kern County Genealogical Society programs canceled

Rummage Sale at BC postponed

Dancing With The Stars Live at Mechanics Bank Theater on March 31 has been canceled.

All athletic and extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice.

'Baby Shark Live!' has been rescheduled

Fox Theater cancels all events through March 20

City of Bakersfield announces cancellations and postponements in wake of coronavirus

Bakersfield College's Garden Fest has been canceled

Local farmers markets on hold, products available in shops this weekend

Bakersfield National Cemetery postpones events in response to the coronavirus pandemic

JoJo Siwa show at Mechanics Bank Arena postponed

Condors, local racetracks affected by coronavirus concerns

Cirque du Soleil axes 'Axel' in wake of coronavirus guidance

Campout Against Cancer tentatively postponed until November

2020 Country & Craft Beer Festival canceled

Central Valley Sportsmen's Show postponed until May

League of Dreams cancels Opening Day Ceremonies event

Thursday's Leaders in Life youth conference canceled

Other:

PG&E won't disconnect service for non-payment due to coronavirus

Disneyland says it will close parks

March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

 

bakodon
bakodon

Again TBC is a whole lot on details?

