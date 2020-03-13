The Kern County Public Health Department in its daily update Friday morning said there are no local cases of coronavirus and 10 people locally are being monitored for the virus.
Statewide, 247 people have coronavirus and five people have died from it, the California Department of Public Health reported on its website Friday afternoon.
Other news and updates:
Schools:
Community events:
Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce postpones some events, evaluating others in response to coronavirus
Genealogy Room temporarily closing at Beale Memorial Library; Kern County Genealogical Society programs canceled
Other:
(1) comment
Again TBC is a whole lot on details?
