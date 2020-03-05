Three Kern County residents continue to be tested for coronavirus and four are being monitored for the disease, according to Kern County Health Department Public Relations Director Michelle Corson.
One test has come back negative since Wednesday morning and 11 of 15 individuals have passed through the monitoring program successfully.
During a Thursday morning media briefing, Corson said Kern County remains in the low-risk category and there are no confirmed circulation of coronavirus locally.
As of Wednesday there have been 129 cases in the United States and nine deaths, while in California there have been 53 confirmed cases and one death in Placer County.
