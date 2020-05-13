Kern County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, according to the Public Health Service Department website.
That brings total cases to 1,353 out of 14,279 total tests in the county.
The data shows 836 people have recovered from the virus, 450 are isolating at home, 40 are hospitalized and 17 have died.
