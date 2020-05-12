Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday morning along with 30 new cases, according to the Kern County Public Health Services website.
This brings total deaths to 17 and total cases to 1,326.
Nine of the 17 deaths were from cases that originated at the Kingston Healthcare Center, a 184-bed skilled nursing facility in Bakersfield. County officials said Monday that 62 residents and 46 health care workers at Kingston had tested positive for COVID-19. A medical strike team sent in by the state has been assisting at the facility.
(4) comments
So, the majority of deaths are in an aged, vulnerable population. We know the very first death in Kern County associated with COVID was a woman with pre-existing conditions, rest her soul. What of the remaining seven? Were they aged and vulnerable or otherwise unhealthy? 92% of recorded deaths in LA County associated with COVID were vulnerable given their advanced age and pre-existing conditions. It is almost daily now that we hear outbreaks of COVID largely in assisted living facilities. These findings are consistent in both California and across the nation. It is clear where resources are required. With that said, the justification for continued lockdowns and extreme measures, restrictions and draconian rules grows even thinner. Why must the healthy and able-bodied stand down and stand aside while the economy, institutions and our way of life crumbles? And since when do Americans look helplessly on while our freedoms shrivel and Constitution is trampled? I'll be surprised to see this posted since 99% of my posts these days never make it past the Californian's moderator.
@SteveSchmidtSES: "If Barack Obama was the president of the United States, this would not have happened. We would have had competent professional people ... not the confederacy of dunces that we see running around the West Wing."on.msnbc.com/364tPHz
Moredumb, do you remember what happened when Trump shut down travel from China due to the growing spread of the Wuhan virus? You Liberals went absolutely nuts!
Sponge Joe Hands in Your Pants Biden said, “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, to uh, and fear-mongering.”
On February 24 was in her district saying this, “You should come to Chinatown. Precautions have been taken by our city. We know there is concern about tourism throughout the world but we think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hopefully, others will come.”
Do you see the problem here?
Here’s a timeline of how this went down…
1/31 — President Trump banned flights from China.
2/5 — Dems blasted the President for being “xenophobia”.
2/24 — Pelosi was begging for people to visit Chinatown.
3/13 — New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio encourages New Yorkers to go about their daily lives as usual.
So, how would your “wonderful leaders” have made it better?
You're wasting your time with Moardeeb. He or she apparently understands neither civics nor logic.
Donald Trump is the President of the United States.
Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California.
It is the responsibility of state and local governments and agencies to provide local police, medical and social services.
If, as he claims, there has been a failure; it rests solely on state and local governments.
