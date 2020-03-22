There are 307 coronavirus tests pending locally as of Sunday morning, according to updated numbers from the Kern County Public Health Department.
According to the department, there have been five confirmed cases within Kern County borders, all of which were announced last week.
Edwards Air Force Base reported a confirmed case Saturday as well. It was not clear if that case was separate from the health department's reported number.
According to the Kern County health department, there have been 124 negative coronavirus tests recorded.
