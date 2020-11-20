The Kern County Department of Public Health Services will begin offering $25 Visa gift cards in exchange for coronavirus tests on Nov. 30. The sites where the gift cards will be available are listed below.
- Bakersfield - Good Samaritan Hospital, 901 Olive Drive
- Lamont - Adventist Health, 8304 Segrue Road
- Arvin - OptumServed, 204 S. Hill
- Rosamond - OptumServed, 3611 W. Rosamond Blvd.
- Wasco - OptumServed, 1102 7th St.
- Mountain Mesa - Kern Valley Healthcare District, 4308 Birch St.
Aside from Bakersfield and Mountain Mesa, testing sites are located on the grounds of Kern County Library branches.
Gift cards will also be available at a mobile testing site operated by Public Health Services. Locations for the mobile testing site have not yet been announced.
Gift cards are limited to one person per day per site.
The move comes following a unanimous vote of the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve the testing incentive, which is aimed at increasing the county’s testing numbers. The incentive is targeted at particular census tracts.