Coronavirus pandemic claims Kern County Fair for second year

The 2021 Kern County Fair will not take place after a vote by the 15th District Agriculture Association Board of Directors during a meeting on Monday.
Faced with uncertain state guidance for large-scale events, the Agriculture District, which organizes the Kern County Fair, chose to “postpone” the 2021 fair in favor of a potentially smaller event in November.
Kern County government has taken over large portions of the fairgrounds for a mass vaccination site. During Monday’s meeting, the board members approved a contract with the county to extend the county’s presence on the property to Sept. 30., which essentially precludes the fair from taking place over that time period.
A livestock show will still happen during the normal fair time. However, the 12-day fair with a carnival, musical acts and side shows will not.
Board members expressed hope a four-day festival could still happen in the winter months, but any such event will be dependent on state guidance for large-scale gatherings and coronavirus metrics.
Last year, a food drive-thru took the place of a full-scale fair. During Monday’s meeting, there was strong sentiment on the board in favor of holding the fair this year, but the realities of the pandemic forced many to vote to postpone.
Only Director Lucas Espericueta fought to postpone a decision not to hold the fair.
“I really think this does a disservice to the community,” Espericueta said of the board’s vote. “Everyone who is around sees that masks mandates are being lifted, our lives are seemingly going back to normal, and we are four or five months out.”
By not holding the fair, he argued the fair board was depriving Kern residents of a valuable cultural experience, one that was being lost in the wake of the pandemic.
“I’m fighting for the right to party,” he told the other directors gathered over Zoom. “I need this, my family needs this and I don’t think I’m alone in that.”
But planning a fair takes time, a year’s worth of time for some aspects, and CEO Michael Olcott explained long-term contracts needed to be canceled far in advance to keep the Agriculture District from paying unneeded expenses.
Other directors agreed with the CEO, calling a full-scale fair too difficult to pull off, especially when it might be prohibited due to another coronavirus surge. Relatively low vaccination rates in Kern County could also complicate matters.
“I do want a fair, but I see a lot of things that would make it hard for not only people to come to the fair, but make it hard for us to make it work,” said Director David Lidgett.
Details on a potential fair replacement were scarce on Monday, but given the time needed to book national entertainers and even carnival equipment, it will likely be a much smaller affair than residents are accustomed to.
But something is better than nothing, at least that’s what most of the board would argue. And hope remained high that something will take place.
“In the event that something great happens,” Director David Torres said, “it looks like we are in a very safe place, and it gives us some time to do something.”