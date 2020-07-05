After a successful launch, Kern County’s new homeless shelter has begun to double its capacity. Operators say that despite coronavirus limitations, the shelter has exceeded expectations and shows no signs of slowing down.
The city of Bakersfield, too, is optimistic about its own shelter, which is now under construction on East Brundage Lane. City officials say the site is still slated to open this fall even as COVID-19 has challenged efforts to refurbish the Calcot Limited building the city purchased for the temporary housing.
Taken together, the city and county’s efforts to reduce homelessness appear to be on-target despite the pandemic.
“Things have definitely changed for (homeless service providers), but I would say it’s a very resilient bunch,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. “They are used to having to respond to crisis. And they responded very, very well when all of this happened.”
The M Street Navigation Center, the new county-owned site, opened in mid-May, months into the pandemic. The operator, Community Action Partnership of Kern, said at the time they hoped to start with a reduced capacity in order to work out the kinks of running the new facility.
Starting at 25, the center has gradually taken in more and more people each night. By the end of this week, CAPK expects to have 50 clients onsite.
“There is a positive spirit there of truly helping people and caring about them, and that permeates the way that we work with the clients,” said Sheila Shegos, Director of Community Development for CAPK. “We were providing a tour, and a client walked by and said ‘we just want you to know that we’re really happy here.’”
The center has instituted measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Clients must be referred from homeless outreach organization Flood Ministries, and the gates are kept locked during the day. Inside, social distancing mandates are in place. Still, games like dominos and bingo are provided. The shelter has even hosted ice cream socials and a movie night.
“We’re keeping them busy here on site so that they can stay focused for what their end goal is,” said Laurie Hughey, program manager for the center. “It’s just been working out extremely well. I couldn’t be happier with this group.”
Improvements to the building for the Bakersfield Homeless Navigation Center are about halfway complete, according to Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen.
In order to prepare the former Calcot headquarters to house about 150 homeless individuals at maximum capacity, a number of improvements must be made. New showers and a laundry area are being put in. A fresh coat of paint has been applied. Even the roof is being fixed.
Coronavirus swept across the United States as the shelter was in its design phase, allowing planners to change the site to be ready for life under COVID-19. Despite the changes, the city still feels the pressure to complete the facility on time.
“If anything, the pandemic increased the need for a facility like this to come online,” Kitchen said. “It didn’t turn down the throttle, if anything it revved it up.”
City employees have worked in split shifts in order to meet tight deadlines while remaining socially distant. The city expects to open by housing 50 individuals, increasing to the maximum at a later date.
“We want to make sure that we’re designing the whole facility that’s sustainable in the long term,” Kitchen said. “For us, this is a long-term investment in the community. We envision the shelter being here and serving individuals for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.