Coronavirus cases in Kern County have steadily decreased since a high in mid-December, putting the county on track to reopen parts of the economy.
While some COVID-19 metrics remain high, for the first time since the latest surge began at least one statistic meets red tier requirements.
On Tuesday, Kern County Public Health Services announced the county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate — the ratio of positive COVID-19 tests compared to the total — was 8 percent, the highest it can be for a county to enter into the red tier.
Other metrics, however, like the overall case rate compared to population and the health equity quartile remained too high for the county to move from the purple tier to the red.
“We believe that Kern County is on the tail end of the winter surge, but now is not the time to let our guards down,” KCPH Director Brynn Carrigan told supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday. “We’re making great progress and we need to continue in this direction to get back into the red tier.”
As part of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, California’s system for reopening businesses and other activities, counties are ranked in four tiers based on their level of coronavirus spread. The purple tier is the most restrictive, followed by red, orange and yellow.
To qualify for the red tier, Kern County would need to register a case rate of less than 7 daily cases per 100,000 residents. As it stands, the county is experiencing a 16.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents rate, which the state has adjusted to 18.5 daily cases because Kern County’s overall testing rate falls below the state average.
In addition, the health equity quartile — defined as the testing positivity rate in the poorest quarter of the county — must also be below 8 percent. Right now, Kern’s health equity quartile is 10.9 percent.
KCPH reports Dec. 9 is the day with the single highest number of coronavirus infections reported, at 1,482.
As of Monday, the county has received 119,935 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday morning, 113,235 doses have been administered, with 105,116 Kern County residents at least getting their first dose, Carrigan said.