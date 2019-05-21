Don't be surprised this week if you see a stampede of blood donors wearing the uniforms of first responders.
The Bakersfield Police Department has laid down the gauntlet and is challenging all members of local law enforcement, their families and friends to roll up their sleeves and give blood this week in solidarity with one of their own.
The challenge was issued on Monday, and by Tuesday, some 40 officers had made appointments at Houchin Community Blood Bank's two local donor centers — and more were expected.
As BPD Senior Officer Matt Tramel and three other uniformed officers donated Tuesday at the blood bank's center on Bolthouse Drive, Tramel said adding a little friendly competition to the effort could help bring out some even bigger numbers.
"You add a little competition to some Type-A personalities and they get fierce," he said, smiling.
"I want to see city Fire match our numbers," Tramel said of members of the Bakersfield Fire Department.
And so it begins.
The challenge was conceived in support of Cindy Comstock London, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia. London worked for the BPD for 18 years as a community relations supervisor. She retired in 2016 with her husband, Steve London, a sergeant who served 29 years on the force.
London, who lives in Arizona, has received eight units of platelets and nine units of whole blood. So far.
Tracy Hunter, Houchin's community development account manager, said she recently spoke with Cindy London on the phone and London told her she's certain she would not be here today had it not been for the generosity of donors who have provided the blood products she has already received.
London is hopeful and remains strong and positive as she continues to undergo treatment, Hunter said.
Donors are welcome any time during the blood bank's regular business hours, but are encouraged to make an appointment. Mention credit group code 1025 when donating.
BPD Officer Anthony Flores joined members of his unit at Houchin on Tuesday to donate. It was only his second time giving blood.
He'd always had good intentions, Flores said. But he never took the plunge until recently.
"Now I'm thinking about donating blood platelets," he said.
The four officers came in during their off-duty hours to donate. And they'd like nothing more than to motivate other first-responders to join the effort.
"It would be great to see some (Kern County Sheriff's) deputies out here," Tramel said.
"And CHP, too," added Officer Aaron Beahm.
By the time Beahm and Tramel were done they had also called out the Kern County Fire Department and police departments in outlying communities.
"Might as well throw Hall Ambulance out there, too," Beahm said, beaming.
Think about it. Houchin could be the safest place in the county this week.
I am really encouraged to see some participation from law enforcement especially in uniform. Well done officers! I was at the Bolthouse location this morning making my donation and it was nearly empty...very disappointing. I encourage all healthy, able Bakersfield residents to make a contribution. Don't wait until someone you know has a critical need. I remember the September 9/11/20011 event. We had people waiting in line for hours to donate. The need for blood is every day. No waiting in line.
