The group of Santa's helpers looked different from, you know, regular elves.
They wore the dark uniforms of the Bakersfield Police Department and the earth tones of the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
And while each one of them was packing heat Thursday, their patrol vehicles resembled Santa's sleigh, filled with holiday foods and bags of presents for the children.
It was the 35th annual Family to Family Christmas Baskets Giveaway, a tradition that began in 1984 with local officers dropping off baskets to 35 needy families. Thursday's event was a tad bigger, culminating with the delivery of food and gifts to some 500 families who needed a little extra help this holiday season.
"This is how we show our values and how we love our community," said BPD Chief Lyle Martin, who is just days from his retirement from the department.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the Yuletide event brings the two law enforcement agencies together and connects officers to the community in a different way.
"This is as good for us as it is for the people we serve," the sheriff said.
By 7 a.m. Thursday, dozens of black-and-white and black-and-green patrol vehicles had arrived at beer distributor WA Thompson on District Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield. Smiles and enjoyment seemed to be the order of the day as the officers — each volunteering their own time — loaded up boxes of food and toys to deliver to needy families throughout Bakersfield and Kern County.
The Christmas food baskets were actually two large boxes of food including a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, fruits, bread, drinks, and other items as donations allowed. Families who received a food basket were chosen from referrals made by deputies and officers from both agencies.
Longtime WA Thompson President Mary Trichell said it's important to reach out to people in the community who may be struggling, but people in the community must recognize that law enforcement officers are also part of the community, with jobs, families and worries like everyone else.
"It's important for all of you to be perceived as human beings," Trichell told the crowd of cops who had gathered around.
Youngblood and Martin presented Trichell with a token of appreciation Thursday for all WA Thompson has done to support the community and the annual giveaway. Trichell suggested she may not be at next year's giveaway.
In October, Harbor Distributing LLC, a Reyes Beer Division company, entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of WA Thompson in Bakersfield. The transaction was scheduled to close in early December.
But on Thursday as someone mentioned it was good to see the two law enforcement agencies coming together for a common goal, Trichell summed it all up.
"Today, we're all on the same team," she said.
By 8 a.m. Thursday, police and sheriff's vehicles were being loaded up with food boxes and toys and hitting the streets. Sheriff's Sgt. David Hubbard had three stops scheduled miles away in east Bakersfield, and he had invited two Californian journalists to follow.
The first stop was a tiny apartment off an alley near Flower Street. Alexander and Ramona Betancourt were just sitting down to breakfast with two of their kids, Yahaira, 1, and Shaila, 5, when Hubbard knocked on their door.
The children were all smiles and wonder as the uniformed officer handed over plush animal toys. And in the boxes, enough food to serve a nutritious holiday dinner, with all the fixings.
In her gentle voice, Ramona Betancourt kept repeating the words, "Thank you," over and again.
And there, in that moment, in a modest home adjacent to a cluttered alley in one of the toughest neighborhoods in Bakersfield, the reason for Thursday's effort seemed to crystallize into a sharper focus.
A bridge had been built. A friend had been made.
A Christmas tradition had come to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.