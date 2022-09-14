'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies

Inaugural County Job Fair

Kern County will host its inaugural job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to advertise open positions in dozens of departments.

The event, to be held at the county administrative building, 1115 Truxtun Ave., will allow potential hires a chance to meet employees in each department. Law enforcement agencies will demonstrate their various equipment. Elections and Animal Services will allow registration for volunteers and an adoption event will also be held.

The following departments are recruiting:

Fire

Sheriff

Probation

County Counsel

Kern County Employees Retirement Association

Veterans Service

Public Works

Animal Services

Human Services

Assessor-Recorder

Auditor-Controller-County Clerk

Treasurer & Tax Collector

Behavioral Health & Recovery Services

General Services

Library

Agriculture & Measurement Standards

Child Support Services

Human Resources

Public Health

Employers’ Training Resource

Human Resources will also conduct a professional development workshop regarding job searching, resume writing and interview skills.