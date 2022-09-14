'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday.
“We get a bad reputation, like most agencies in the country, for doing the wrong thing,” said KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood in a phone interview, referring to a need to look at both sides of the issues surrounding law enforcement. “And people need to see what these youngsters have to deal with.”
He added deputies will not get paid for appearing on “COPS,” nor will they be affected by camera crews documenting their actions, because they already wear body-worn cameras. The sheriff didn’t immediately know when the show would begin filming.
“COPS” is filmed by Langley Productions. An agreement, stating the filmmaking company is an independent contractor, was approved Tuesday by a majority of the members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors as part of its consent agenda.
Ryan Alsop, the county’s chief administrative officer, referred questions about the show and its potential as a recruitment tool to the Sheriff’s Office.
“COPS” first filmed KCSO in 2010, according to Imdb.com, an online database for movies, actors and actresses. Youngblood said he cannot remember why the show first filmed in Kern, but that deputies must contend with a different “clientele” now than they did 10 to 15 years ago.
The contract listed under the Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s meeting agenda states the KCSO will be fully consulted in advance of filming, and it will allow “reasonable access” to situations encountered by officers. Officers and citizens can decline to be filmed, and the department has “no obligation to compel them to do so,” the contract adds.
Langley Productions also will give KCSO the right to review and comment on rough cuts prior to broadcast to ensure accuracy, protect nonpublic information, investigatory techniques and “otherwise for the protection of the public trust.”
A letter by Youngblood to the Board of Supervisors states the KCSO can approve any content prior to its airing.
When questioned about how editing the video could lead to a biased narrative, Youngblood also said they have no authority to edit the video. Deputies only seek to blur faces if an investigation is ongoing, redact faces of children and sexual assault victims or private information.
A request for comment from Langley Productions was not returned.
Tim Coughlin, president of the Kern County Law Enforcement Association, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about this contract and its efficacy to recruit deputies.
Youngblood said the exposure to deputies’ actions would allow an audience to understand deputies usually do the right thing. He added negative narratives get portrayed in the media — which is understandable because those negative confrontations are newsworthy — but it does lead to generalizations that all deputies are committing wrongdoing.
“Most of the time, deputies are doing the right thing,” Youngblood said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.