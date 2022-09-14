 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies

kcso B09I4117-1 (copy)

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood shares his closing remarks at a promotion ceremony at KCSO headquarters in June.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday.

“We get a bad reputation, like most agencies in the country, for doing the wrong thing,” said KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood in a phone interview, referring to a need to look at both sides of the issues surrounding law enforcement. “And people need to see what these youngsters have to deal with.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases