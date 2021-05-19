Cooling center locations announced

Local officials have announced the locations and conditions for cooling centers this summer in Kern County.
In general, cooling centers are open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperature is forecasted to be 105 degrees or higher, in desert areas when temperature is forecasted to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.
The centers are open from 1-8 p.m.
A Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before the centers open and weekend openings will be announced by 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Residents using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, etc. to the centers.
For more information, contact Kern County General Services at 868-7000 or Kern County Aging & Adult Services at 800-510-2020.
Here is a list of current cooling center locations in Kern County:
- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
- East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles St., Bakersfield
- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St., Bakersfield
- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard
- Gusher Hall, 271 California St., Maricopa
- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter
- Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.
- McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave.
- Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave., California City
- Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St., Rosamond
- Mojave Vets Building, 15580 O St.