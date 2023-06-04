Imagine this: Out from a serpent's mouth no bone-melting flames emerge, but rather soothing water immediately providing relief — and fun! — during the warm summer months.
This experience will be shared by many as city of Bakersfield and North of the River Recreation and Park District spray parks are open and water flows from their spigots. Consider this fun rather than jumping in the Kern River, which public safety officials have repeatedly warned is even more dangerous than usual with this year's high flows.
The city of Bakersfield operates its amenities from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The spray parked are closed Mondays for maintenance, except for holidays. These hours will last until Labor Day.
Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 South Owens St.
Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
Planz Park, 1601 Planz Road
Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.
Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive
Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.
Mesa Marin Sports Complex, 10315 Highway 178
The following locations are open from noon to 4 p.m., every day. NOR noted these dates and times may change because of weather, state mandates and other unforeseen issues.
Madison Grove Park, 10115 Norris Road
Riverview Park, 401 Willow Drive
San Lauren Park, 4101 Mohawk St.
Silver Oak Park, 15855 Opus One Drive
These spray parks are open from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.
Emerald Cove Park, 4303 Patton Way
North Meadows Park, 3300 McCray St.
Polo Community Park, 11801 Noriega Road
Sears Park, 444 Norris Road