Imagine this: Out from a serpent's mouth no bone-melting flames emerge, but rather soothing water immediately providing relief — and fun! — during the warm summer months. 

This experience will be shared by many as city of Bakersfield and North of the River Recreation and Park District spray parks are open and water flows from their spigots. Consider this fun rather than jumping in the Kern River, which public safety officials have repeatedly warned is even more dangerous than usual with this year's high flows. 

