Cookie sales come later: Girl Scouts are selling aging building in search for new location

Bakersfield resident Michelle McGehee was a Girl Scout when she was young — and now she's a troop leader, paying forward to the next generation the experience, growth and character-building she received as a scout.
But the scout leader says it's time to leave the Bakersfield Regional Office at 1831 Brundage Lane and begin the search for a newer, larger and more appropriate location for the local headquarters.
"It's about size, it's about security and opportunity, and it's about the age of the building," she said.
Not coincidentally, that is exactly the plan taking shape locally.
Last week, in a letter posted on the private Facebook page for Girl Scouts of Central California South, and signed by CEO Russel Statham and Board Chair Gayle Yraceburu, the message to local Girl Scout leaders was clear.
"Unfortunately, while this facility has a rich and cherished Girl Scout history, the area in which the Bakersfield Regional Office resides has experienced significantly increasing levels of crime, effects from populations experiencing homelessness, and drug and alcohol abuse," Statham and Yraceburu said in the letter.
"While the deterioration of the area has accelerated due to the pandemic, this is something that the board and council leadership have been monitoring and studying for some time."
According to Statham, the Brundage Lane facility has been owned by Girl Scouts for a number of decades. Its existence pre-dates the current Girl Scout Council, and was formerly the headquarters of the Girl Scouts Joshua Tree Council, a local scout region that merged many years ago with councils in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties to form what is now known as Central California South.
"During the time in which we’ve owned this property, it has seen thousands of special events, dozens of service projects that have improved the space, and many special memories that the Council has cherished," the letter stated.
But for a number of years, Statham and leaders before him were starting to conclude that the council was outgrowing its space, and that the location was no longer appropriate for a nonprofit organization dedicated to girl-centered activities and services.
Statham and Ashley Vorhees, the council's director of development and communication, agree that the Brundage Lane site may be ideal for a local business or office. A nonprofit focused on assisting those in the surrounding area might also be a good fit, Statham said.
"We are deeply committed to the Kern County area," he said said. "We are deeply committed to Bakersfield.
"We are looking to either acquire a facility in Bakersfield or build one," Statham told The Californian.
The council owns the facility outright, which places it in a favorable position.
"Council leadership began assessing our options and conducted several surveys and focus groups with troop leaders and parents in the area over the past two years," Statham and Yraceburu said in the letter.
"Overwhelmingly, the feedback that council leadership received was that the surrounding area has declined to a point in which many individuals do not feel safe attending programs, events and activities at the office — particularly in the evenings.
"The safety and security of all members of our Girl Scout family is our top priority," they said. "As such, our board's Property Committee, in tandem with council leadership, recently made a recommendation — which the Board of Directors approved — to place the Bakersfield Regional Office on the market for sale, while beginning the process to identify a new Bakersfield Regional Office.
"We are working with a local real estate broker who will be assisting us in this process," they said. "We will be exploring existing facilities that would meet our space and programmatic needs, as well as the potential for building a new facility."
McGehee said she loves scouting and, as a troop leader, she's excited by the possibility of a new regional office with ample space for STEM-focused education and other activities that are redefining the Girl Scouts in the 21st century.
"When I was a Girl Scout, we learned sewing and baking and other activities," she said.
But the Girl Scouts, she said, are evolving. At the same time, the organization is maintaining its core mission to build "girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place."