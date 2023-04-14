 Skip to main content
Controversial professor apparently out at BC

KCCD meeting regarding Matthew Garrett

Bakersfield College history professor Matthew Garrett, center, smiles during an open session Thursday of the Kern Community District College Board of Trustees. He is flanked by his Fresno attorney, Ernest Tuttle, left, and by his Los Angeles attorney, Arthur Willner.

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Kern Community College District implied Friday that embattled Bakersfield College history professor Matthew Garrett was let go after a closed-session meeting of its board of trustees the day before.

A district spokeswoman would not say directly whether trustees voted to dismiss Garrett. But she cited a particular section of California law before adding the district was deferring an announcement on action it took behind closed doors Thursday because it had “not exhausted all of the administrative remedies” available — a clear reference, in that combination, to provisions triggered by “a dismissal or … the non-renewal” of an employment contract.

