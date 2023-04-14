Controversial professor apparently out at BC

The Kern Community College District implied Friday that embattled Bakersfield College history professor Matthew Garrett was let go after a closed-session meeting of its board of trustees the day before.
A district spokeswoman would not say directly whether trustees voted to dismiss Garrett. But she cited a particular section of California law before adding the district was deferring an announcement on action it took behind closed doors Thursday because it had “not exhausted all of the administrative remedies” available — a clear reference, in that combination, to provisions triggered by “a dismissal or … the non-renewal” of an employment contract.
Garrett had been accused, in a 19-page “statement of charges” filed last month by the college’s interim president, of “immoral or unprofessional conduct,” “dishonesty” and “unsatisfactory performance,” among other alleged violations of BC’s code of conduct.
The professor defended himself in a written statement last month, calling the charges baseless and accusing the district of “dishonesty and defamation-riddled accusations, flagrant disregard for civil liberties, and coordinated retaliation designed to drive Dr. Garrett from the workplace without just cause.”
He and his attorneys in Fresno and Los Angeles did not respond to requests for comment. But Daniel Burnett, a spokesman for a Philadelphia-based free speech organization that has taken up Garrett’s cause, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said by email he was in possession of a “notice of decision to terminate” Garrett by BC Interim President Zavareh Dadabhoy. Burnett added he did not have permission to share a copy of the document.
FIRE lawyer Jessie Appleby said in a statement Friday, “Firing a professor for expressing their views is a flagrant violation of the First Amendment and a breach of the trust Americans place in public colleges. Professors’ livelihoods should not be granted or revoked based on the popularity of their viewpoints. FIRE is alarmed by the board’s actions, and we strongly urge the KCCD to reverse this unconstitutional decision and immediately reinstate Professor Garrett.”
Garrett’s apparent dismissal after 90 minutes of public comments mostly supportive of him culminates years of controversy that have roiled BC faculty and students.
As the leader of the Renegade Institute for Liberty at Bakersfield College, Garrett was accused of defending on-campus vandalism, making false accusations in dozens of requests for investigations, violating COVID-19 guidelines and acting in “flagrant disregard” for fellow staff members.
Probably the highest-profile incident involved Garrett’s accusations that colleagues Andrew Bond and Oliver Rosales misappropriated grant money to fund a propaganda website. The claims were dismissed as unfounded after a third-party investigation in 2020.
Faculty members and others who spoke up for Garrett during an open-session portion of Thursday’s board meeting decried what they called restriction of free speech at BC.
Others took the position Garrett deserved to be fired, saying Garrett stood for stifling of diverse thought and that allowing his actions to go unpunished would send the wrong message.
Normally, under the section of state law cited by KCCD spokeswoman Norma Rojas-Mora — California Government Code, Section 54957.1, subdivision (a)(5) — the board would have to announce a closed-session dismissal of a public employee.
But she said Friday the announcement of the board’s action would be deferred until the trustees’ next meeting, in this case on May 4, because the board still had administrative remedies to exhaust. Rojas-Mora said she did not know what those remedies are.
The district’s general counsel, Chris Hine, and the chairman of its board of trustees, Romeo Agbalog, did not respond to requests for comment Friday.