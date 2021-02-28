A controlled, prescribed burn is planned as early as this week at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The timing of the one-day burn, covering half an acre, will depend on factors including air quality and weather, according to the BLM. It is intended to burn less than 10 piles of wind-blown downed trees, removing fuels that could feed wildland fire, the BLM said in a news release.
The monument will remain open, but visitors are asked to watch for fire equipment and firefighters on the roads and slow down.