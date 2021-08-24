Containment improves slightly as French Fire burns on

The French Fire scorched 16,002 acres and is 19 percent contained as of 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, said the California Interagency Management Team 12, which is overseeing the fire’s progression.
The conflagration ravaged land west of Lake Isabella and grew about 1,300 acres overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The fire activity grew in the Shirley Peak and the Alta Sierra region. Crews shored up Rancheria Road as the containment line to protect the Alta Sierra region, the management team said in a news release.
Firefighters also made a containment line near Wagy Flat and Sawmill roads. On Tuesday, the crew was to focus on protecting the structures along Sawmill Road, the management team’s news release said.
Alta Sierra and Shirley Meadows have not experienced much fire history, which enables the fire’s ability to spread, the management team added.
Cindy Huge, the public information for the Red Cross, said two shelters are open at Kern River Valley High School and Woodrow Wallace Elementary School.
Red Cross must abide by the COVID-19 protections, which prompted the opening of the second location, Huge said. About 30 people occupy the center as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The shelters offer food, nurses, spiritual advisers, showers and cots. The Salvation Army is providing the food, Huge added. There are showers for people with disabilities.
Kern County Animal Services also is near the shelter and brought a semi truck with air conditioning, Huge said. They are on the scene to aid any animals that need help.
Evacuation warnings include:
• Wofford Heights, starting at Black Canyon Trail, into Calgary Drive east to Burlando Road
• south of the Tulare County border on the west side, extending south to Rancheria Road, following east into Black Gulch and into south to 178.
• Sequoia Forest bordering Black Mountain East
• Black Canyon Trail, turning into Calgary Drive, north to the Sequoia Forest Boundary.
• Lake Isabella Reservoir, following Highway 155 to Keysville South.
Evacuation warnings:
• areas surrounding Split Mountain
• Kernville