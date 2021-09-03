Containment for French Fire increases

The French Fire burned 25,871 acres and is 47 percent contained as of Friday night, according to the California interagency management team.
There was no fire growth around the fire, though much heat is within the perimeter, according to the interagency management team.
Evacuation orders include: Keyesville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat, & Black Gulch.
Road closures include:
• Highway 155 to western Sequoia National Forest boundary
• Sawmill Road at the top of Sawmill Pass
• Old State Road at Dollar Road in Wofford Heights
• Roads west of Pala Ranches.