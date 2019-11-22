TAFT — The state's new moves aimed at the oil industry to halt steam injection and hydraulic fracturing are going to hit Kern County's small producers the hardest, and they could have a major impact on the county's property tax revenue.
Those were two of the big items discussed at an informal luncheon in Taft on Thursday, two days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the stringent new controls imposed on the oil industry.
Les Clark Jr., an oil industry advocate and consultant, hosted about a dozen local business and community leaders at OT Cookhouse. Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner also attended.
The steam moratorium and the requirements for bonds are a major burden on the smallest producers, the people Clark represented for years as executive vice president of the Independent Oil Producers Agency.
He said the new regulations, among other things, will require large cash bonds from producers, something the small "mom and pop" companies may not be able to afford.
"Anything Newsom says has a real negative effect on the 'mom and pops,'" Clark said.
The bad news may not be over.
"We've gotten to the point where we're changing from worse to worser with the government up there," he said.
Scrivner said Kern County government is starting to look at how the new regulations could impact property taxes.
Oil-producing land is assessed based on recoverable oil reserves, and, if the new rules make recovery impossible or more expensive and difficult, it could lower the value of the land and in turn lower property tax revenue, a major source of income for county government, schools and special districts.
"Right now we are scrambling to evaluate what (impact) this latest moratorium is going to have on the county," Scrivner said. "If the oil is not recoverable, then property values are going down."
The discussion also covered local business climate and included news that a couple of industries are looking at locating in the Taft area, including an ammonia processing plant and another facility that would take agricultural waste, including grapevines and trees, and turn it into a product to be reapplied to fields.
