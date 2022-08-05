 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Construction continues as Del Oro preps for Aug. 17 opening

Ask Principal Gail Bentley, and she will tell you — proudly — that Del Oro High School was designed to be unlike any other high school in Kern County.

And when it opens to students Aug. 17, she said, it will signal a new era in education for the Kern High School District.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases