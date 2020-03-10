It sounds almost biblical, but three lanes have become four on 23rd Street downtown.
After months of dust, mud and inconvenience, this stretch of new asphalt between D and M streets may be worth celebrating — by merchants and motorists.
"It's great," said Sam Bailey, part of the crew working at Taco Bros at 23rd and K streets. "The construction slowed down business a lot for us, but now it's like sales have almost doubled."
And with Taco Tuesday becoming a major draw for the kiosk-style restaurant, the completion of this stretch of road couldn't have come too soon.
In a city that has been beset by widespread road construction for more than a year, the virtual completion of the busy downtown Bakersfield artery has opened up four lanes to eastbound traffic.
With not a traffic cone in sight.
"The main aspects of construction are done," said Ravi Pudipeddi, the project manager for the 24th Street Improvement Project, which includes the work done on 23rd.
Some landscaping and other details have yet to be completed, Pudipeddi said. But that work isn't expected to impede traffic or affect lanes of travel.
Drainage work has also been a big part of the project, which is under the umbrella of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, a cooperative effort between the City of Bakersfield, County of Kern, Caltrans and the Kern Council of Governments.
TRIP projects have been identified as necessary to relieve stress on outdated infrastructure, caused by years of rapid growth in population, inter-regional travel and freight movement.
While the work on 23rd Street is expected to improve eastbound traffic flow through the city's downtown, improvements on 24th Street aren't expected to be completed until summer, Pudipeddi said.
And that may be tough on some businesses located on 24th.
For Bill Taylor, the longtime owner of Westchester Liquors near 24th and F streets, enduring another three or four months of disruption to his business may be too much.
"It's hurt us big time," Taylor said of the dirt trench, construction equipment and traffic tie-ups that have cut into sales.
"I'd say my business is off 75 percent," he said. "It's starting to come back a little bit, but it's not what you need to stay in business."
For a legacy retailer like Westchester, which has been doing business for at that corner for decades, the cost of improving 24th Street may ultimately be too dear.
