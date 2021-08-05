You have permission to edit this article.
Construction causes closures along 24th Street and Chester Avenue

Scheduled construction at the intersection of 24th Street and Chester Avenue on Aug. 6 will cause traffic closures from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Traffic will be rerouted northbound on K Street, westbound on 25th Street and then southbound on H Street. Northbound traffic will be routed eastbound on 23rd Street, northbound on K Street and westbound on 25th Street to Chester Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured westbound on 25th Street, southbound on H Street and eastbound on 23rd Street to Chester Ave.

These construction schedules can change because of unforeseen circumstances.

